Charlie Wellens has been spotted at Carrington after loan with Oldham Athletic



Manchester United academy loanee Charlie Wellens has been spotted at Carrington training with the first team.

Ahead of the Carabao Cup fixture vs. Aston Villa, the youngster was spotted despite heading out on loan at the start of the season.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that the right-back scored the first senior goal of his career at Oldham Athletic.

He was originally meant to stay until the start of January but it looks like he is back early ahead of Dalot’s suspension vs. Fulham in the Premier League.

Wellens is the son of former Man United graduate and Oldham star Richie Wellens who currently manages Leyton Orient.

His first senior goal came at a difficult time for the club after their manager decided to step aside from the team in late September.

Through official training photos on the Manchester United website, fellow youngsters Shola Shoretire, Noam Emeran and Di’Shon Bernard were also spotted.

It’s possible that some of the youngsters who are yet to feature for Erik ten Hag will get their chance on the bench vs. Aston Villa on Thursday.

A strong starting eleven is expected after the squad’s poor performance against the same opposition on Sunday.

It remains yet to be seen why Wellens is back from his loan early but it could be a result of Dalot’s suspension in the league this weekend.

Aaron Wan Bissaka is back after a long injury layoff but isn’t expected to play a huge part this season, with it looking likely that he will leave in January.

Ten Hag faces a squad selection issue this weekend and could be forced into bringing the out-of-form English right-back into the starting eleven. However, he is not match fit as he has no minutes under his belt at all, so Wellens could be seen as a better option.







