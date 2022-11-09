Luke Shaw attracting interest from rivals as Manchester United stall on contract talks



Luke Shaw could be leaving Manchester United and has been in talks with a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton.

The left back’s current contract expires at the end of the season, although the Red Devils do posses an option to extend the deal by a further year.

They are yet to trigger that clause and Shaw is understood to be keen on a new contract with fresh terms at Old Trafford.

That has not stopped the England star from shopping around though and, according to journalist Jacques Talbot, Shaw held talks with Leicester City and Everton over the summer.

Everton remain keen on the player and are monitoring his contract situation.

Shaw’s preference would be to remain a United player but given he is already on around £170,000 a week, it is difficult to see the club offering him much of an increase on his wages.

Man United are said to be concerned about his injury record, despite his improved fitness levels this season.

Shaw has been with the club since 2014 but has only managed to start 30 Premier League games in a single campaign once, during the 2020/2021 season.

With Erik ten Hag bringing in Tyrell Malacia, there is a possibility United could move on from Shaw, particularly if his wage demands prove unreasonable.

The former Feyenoord defender has enjoyed a decent start to life in Manchester and is well suited to Erik ten Hag’s preferred style of play.

United also have 19-year-old Spaniard Alvaro Fernandez out on loan at Preston North End and the club have high hopes for the young left back.

While Luke Shaw has been in good form for the Red Devils and a contract offer is likely, Man United are in a position to cope with his departure should they need to.

