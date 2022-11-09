Manchester United blocked Anthony Elanga loan departure over summer



Manchester United blocked Anthony Elanga from a potential loan move during the summer transfer window.

That is according to reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano, who on his daily briefing claims that the Red Devils rejected multiple loan offers for the young Swede back in August.

At 20 years of age, Elanga could perhaps benefit from regular game time as he looks to develop into a Premier League quality player.

However United’s lack of depth, particularly in forward areas, likely prohibited a loan move.

Elanga as made nine appearances in the league this season, with a further two coming in Europe.

There has been plenty of gametime to go round at Old Trafford and injuries to the likes of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have left the door open to United’s academy graduates.

Unfortunately for Elanga, he does seem to have been leapfrogged by Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order lately.

The Argentinian teenager made headlines when he scored the winner in United’s 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

While both players are perhaps a little too raw to be relied upon as regulars, they have plenty of potential.

Either could seek a loan move in January should United look to reinforce Erik ten Hag’s squad with more polished attacking options.

In Elanga’s case, there would likely still be plenty of interest given the experience he has accrued both in the Premier League and in European competition.

Whether United would be in a position to let him go out on loan would very much depend on what the Red Devils are able to spent in the winter.

