Manchester United close to an agreement with Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s departure



Manchester United may be finally closing in on a deal that will see Aaron Wan-Bissaka depart Old Trafford.

Since Erik ten Hag took over the reins at the club, he has made it clear that Wan-Bissaka does not figure in his plans and was free to look for alternate employers.

So far, Ten Hag has opted to start Diogo Dalot for every game since he became the United boss.

Even when Dalot has been substituted, the manager has deployed Tyrell Malacia, a left-back by trade, as the right-full-back.

Over the summer, Wan-Bissaka came close to sealing an exit, with Crystal Palace and West Ham keen on the defender. However, a move never materialized with the United board blocking the move.

It now seems like the player could finally be headed out of United if a report from The Muppetiers is anything to go by.

The relatively reliable Muppetiers tweeted, “An agreement may be close for a January deal.”

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Crystal Palace on loan with the option to buy.”

BREAKING: An agreement may be close for a January deal – Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Crystal Palace on loan with the option to buy. #MUFC [@Muppetiers] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) November 9, 2022

The Peoples Person had already reported that the English defender could be set for a move back to Crystal Palace and that might finally be happening.

Several reports have indicated that should the 24-year-old leave, Ten Hag would be afforded the opportunity to sign a new right-back to compete with Dalot.

As per Ten Hag’s own admission, Dalot is physically overburdened and is in desperate need of someone to help him shoulder the massive responsibility of defending the team’s right flank.

Wan-Bissaka is on around £90,000-a-week and this would allow for his massive wages to be offloaded from United’s books. One possible replacement that has been tipped to come in is Lyon’s Malo Gusto.

It will come as good news to United fans that Wan-Bissaka is close to leaving. It is in the best interests of all parties that he goes somewhere where he is guaranteed first-team minutes and is a prominent player.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Aston Villa match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50



