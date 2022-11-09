Manchester United “crazy” about Enzo Fernandez, seeking January transfer



Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Enzo Fernandez and a January transfer is a possibility.

That is according to Portuguese outlet Record (Via MailSport), who claim that the Red Devils are “crazy” about the midfielder.

Fernandez only made the move to Lisbon in the summer but is already considered the most valuable player in Portugal.

According to Portuguese football expert Sophia Oliveira, the Argentine will be available next summer, despite the fact that he will have only spent one season at Benfica by that point.

However Record’s report indicates that United are moving up their timeline and could try to sign Enzo just six months after his move to Benfica.

United tracked Fernandez during the last transfer window but did not make a move for the playmaker.

Benfica were able to snap up the midfielder for just £8m from River Plate and are likely to turn a huge profit on the player, having slapped a release clause worth over £100m on him.

With Man United still in need of reinforcement in the centre of the pitch, those at Old Trafford are likely to feel more than a tinge of regret in not making a move earlier.

The 21-year-old is now the talk of Europe, having helped Benfica to the top of their domestic league and the top of their Champions League group.

He has played in every game for the Portuguese giants and has become crucial to their success.

His performances have also caught the eye of Lionel Scaloni, who called Fernandez up the Argentina National Team recently.

Enzo is likely to play in the Qatar World Cup, which will only increase his soaring value and the interest in him.

Liverpool and Chelsea have already been touted as possible suitors for Fernandez, along with the Red Devils.

Given that Oliveira believes that Enzo could have the same kind of impact as Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United may want to ensure they stay at the front of the queue.

