Manchester United drawing up striker lists with Victor Osimhen a target



Manchester United are planning to go big to sign a striker but are likely to face competition from Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst claims that the Red Devils have begun drawing up “long and shortlists” as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal striker has been woefully out of form this season and spent most of last summer seeking a move away from the club.

And reports elsewhere indicate that he may get his move away as early as January.

Despite Ronaldo’s poor performances that would present a problem for Erik ten Hag, who finds his options in offense dwindling.

Luckhurst reports that United will look to start the next step of their rebuild under the Dutchman next summer, but form and injuries may necessitate a move in the winter transfer window.

Unfortunately United’s most favoured targets would be difficult to sign in January.

Among those targets is Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, who currently tops the Serie A scoring charts with nine goals in thirteen appearances.

It is difficult to imagine the Nigerian being available for a midseason transfer, particularly given the success the Italian side stand to achieve if they continue their strong start to the campaign.

As Napoli’s record signing at a fee of €80m, Osimhen would be a difficult target to acquire even with a full summer to negotiate, never mind in these circumstances.

Whichever target United settle on, they will be entering the market at a difficult time as far as strikers go.

Bayern Munich are yet to replace Robert Lewandowski, while Chelsea are still looking for a striker after signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a stopgap.

On top of that, Tottenham Hotspur could be on the lookout for a Harry Kane replacement depending on how their season goes.

The second phase of United’s rebuild under Ten Hag will likely hinge on how successfully the club strengthen their attack.

The Red Devils have scored just 18 goals in their opening 13 Premier League matches this season and have struggled to put matches to bed without an in-form goalscorer.

