Manchester United fan Conor McGregor claims he wants to buy Liverpool



Conor McGregor has revealed his interest in buying Liverpool despite having claimed in the past to be a Manchester United fan.

The Irishman has said that, in light of the Merseyside club being put up for sale this week, he would be interested in making a less than likely bid.

And according to The Mirror, the UFC star has claimed to have already made contact.

Replying to a user who tweeted and asked him to buy Liverpool, McGregor replied: “I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club!,” bringing into question where his loyalty really lies.

With current owners FSG Group confirming in a statement earlier this week that they are actively looking for investors, McGregor appears to be keen to get on board.

The news broke that the American owners have prepared a presentation to attract potential buyers.

And with investment banking giants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley assisting with selling the club, interest is expected to be vast.

But the intentions of former champion McGregor, despite formerly proclaiming himself a Red Devil, will come as a surprise to many.

The 34-year-old has previously gone on record saying that he is an avid United fan, and has been since he was young.

“It was only the other day I came across an old picture of myself wearing that infamous grey United jersey, which I bought with my [First Holy] Communion money at eight years of age.

“I see my son when I look at that photo. I’d love to know where it is now. A truly ‘Notorious’ football jersey!” said the Irish fighter.

McGregor has also been seen donning a United shirt in the past, on many occasions.

While speaking at a FIFA Q&A back in 2019, he told the crowd he “was more a player than a watcher back then, but Manchester United was my team,” which clarified whether his love for the club was true or not.

“I was attracted to the success and winning mentality of the club and people surrounded by United. Irish legends like Denis Irwin and Roy Keane were dedicated to their craft and had that winning mentality.

“Roy Keane was one of the best midfielders European football has ever seen. Opponents would be mentally beaten before they’d even stepped on to the pitch to face him,” McGregor had said, showing that the UFC and boxing star knows his United history.

The Dublin-based fighter is well known for his comments on buying football clubs however, tweeting in the past of his interest in buying both United and Chelsea.

But with a likely list of more realistic investors, including a Dubai-based consortium, McGregor may find himself a little shy of the £4billion proposed price tag being placed on Liverpool.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Aston Villa match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50



