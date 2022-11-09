Memphis Depay demanding free transfer in January amidst Man United interest



Manchester United have been put on high alert following Memphis Depay’s struggles for gametime at FC Barcelona.

According to Spanish outlet El Mundo Deportivo, the Dutch forward is demanding a free transfer during the winter transfer window.

This comes off the back of Depay’s limited time on the pitch this season, with the attacker having made just two La Liga appearances this term.

He was withdrawn on both occasions and has managed just 16 minutes of Champions League football to boot.

Barcelona’s summer capture of Robert Lewandowski has pushed Depay right down the pecking order, with Ferran Torres also preferred centrally and a host of options ahead on the flanks.

Depay is free to leave for nothing at the end of the current season when his contract expires, but the striker is reportedly insistent that he be released even earlier.

On a free transfer, the 28-year-old would be an attractive proposition for many clubs in Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur and Man United will likely be the main competitors for Depay’s signature should Barcelona grant his request.

Erik ten Hag perhaps has the advantage in convincing his compatriot Depay to join the Red Devils.

The player is also thought to be warm to the idea of a return to Old Trafford in spite of his unsuccessful spell at the club after being signed by Louis van Gaal.

He has come on leaps and bounds since then, spearheading Lyon’s attack for three years before signing for Barcelona, where he started brilliantly under Ronald Koeman.

Under current manager Xavi, Depay has struggled to make an impact, in part due to Barca’s flexing in the transfer market.

Given United’s lack of attacking options, the Netherlands forward could prove to be a valuable option to Ten Hag.

With Cristiano Ronaldo a possible January departure, the Dutch manager will desperately need reinforcements sooner rather than later.

