Paul Pogba claims that “Mino Raiola wouldn’t let his dog sign Manchester United contract”



Paul Pogba has reminisced about his early career at Manchester United and a specific contract situation with his former agent, Mino Raiola.

The ex United man, who famously twice left the club for Juventus, has also talked about his current agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

The France international joined United aged 16 from French side Le Havre, but left just 3 years later, citing his reason as having a lack of first team opportunities.

Recalling the time himself and Raiola were presented with a contract renewal by Sir Alex Ferguson with Football-Italia.net, Pogba recalled the event early on in his career.

“When I was young, in Manchester, Ferguson wanted me to sign a renewal. When Mino arrived, he looked at the contract and said, ‘I wouldn’t let my dog sign this contract. Paul, get up and let’s go”, Pogba told the audience at The Golden Boy awards.

Prior to waxing lyrical with his anecdote on Raiola, the 54 year old Italian “super agent” who passed away earlier this year, Pogba had handed Pimenta the Best Agent award.

Speaking of why she is of such importance to him, Pogba told the audience just why his current agent deserved the award.

“For me it was a dream to win this award, I want to keep winning. How do I feel? Better, let’s say good. Rafaela Pimenta is my second mother, she has helped me so much in my career”.

“She made me understand so many things not only in the world of football. She is a very important person for me and for my family”, gushed the ex United player.

Pogba, who left United for Juventus in 2012, went on to become a star of Serie A, making over 150 appearances before rejoining United for a record fee of €105m (£89.3m) four years later.

Establishing himself as a regular for France, the enigmatic midfielder has earned 91 caps for his country and won the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

But since leaving for Juventus again, this time on a free transfer after letting his contract run down, the 29 year old hasn’t played a single match for the Turin side and has also been left out of this years World Cup squad, due to a persistent knee injury.







