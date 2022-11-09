Rejuvenated Marcus Rashford likely to be heading to Qatar with England



When compared to last season’s dismal performances, Manchester United certainly seem to be on the up. Despite the latest Aston Villa setback, the team look to be in contention for a top four finish.

Erik ten Hag has certainly steadied the ship and has improved numerous aspects of the club including trying to instill discipline among the squad and installing a new and attractive style of play.

He has improved numerous previously under-performing stars and one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Dutchman’s reign has been Marcus Rashford.

Rashford rejuvenated

In 17 games in all competitions, the Mancunian has struck seven times and provided a further three assists and is the club’s current top-scorer.

That is in stark contrast to his form last season, when he scored only five times in 32 appearances. That poor run of form had prompted England manager Gareth Southgate to drop him from his plans.

🚨 Gareth Southgate is expected to hand Marcus Rashford an England recall for the World Cup. (Source: @JacobSteinberg, @DaveHytner) pic.twitter.com/gX6nUO7E8i — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 9, 2022

But with Rashford rediscovering his scoring touch and his confidence, there is a high chance that the United academy graduate makes the cut for the England squad for the World Cup.

And The Telegraph seem to agree with this stance. They have revealed in their report that Southgate is looking to recall Rashford and include him on the plane to Qatar.

His electric pace, dribbling ability and his versatility and keenness to play across the front-line can be a major asset for the Three Lions.

The 25-year-old will not be the only United players picked by Southgate. Despite his poor form, Harry Maguire is expected to keep his place.

United’s other England stars

The United skipper has started only once since the injury he suffered during international duty but Southgate is likely to place his faith in him once again.

Luke Shaw, who has regained his form under Ten Hag, is also likely to make the cut. He was dropped in favour of Alex Telles last season by interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Tyrell Malacia’s arrival spurred Shaw to up his game and the former Southampton star has been superb in recent weeks and deserves his chance in Qatar.

However, United winger Jadon Sancho is not expected to be picked, another huge blow for the former Borussia Dortmund star who was tipped for huge things.







