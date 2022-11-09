Shocking video casts fresh doubts over Manchester United’s Antony injury claim



Manchester United winger Antony has missed a number of games for the club since he was sidelined with an injury.

The winger came off in the second half against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League and has since missed crucial ties against West Ham, Real Sociedad, and the defeat against Aston Villa.

Along with Jadon Sancho, the Brazilian has not been available for selection.

Antony, like Sancho, is said to be a doubt for the Carabao cup game against Aston Villa tomorrow.

Erik ten Hag was quizzed on the player’s absence but refused to confirm whether he would play a part in United’s remaining two games before the Qatar World Cup kicks off.

Antony is in the United contingent named by Brazil head coach Tite to participate in the tournament.

On when Antony could be back in action, Ten Hag said ahead of the Villa game, “Jadon Sancho: we have to wait, Antony: we have to wait today, final training.”

A video has emerged that has cast major doubt within the fanbase as to the severity of Antony’s injury.

In the video that the 22-year-old posted on Instagram, he is seen going down a slide in the company of two children, before he gets up and joyfully jogs for another round.

Typically, this is not something players would do when injured and in the middle of their rehabilitation.

Doubts over Antony’s injury are fuelled by a report which indicated that Tite had requested his Brazilian players to fake injuries with their clubs to avoid playing any further matches.

As per the report, “Gabigol asked what type of injury he should fake, Tite informed him that he will not be selected and does not need to worry.”

Hopefully, this is not the case and Antony is able to feature for the Red Devils before joining up with the national team.

