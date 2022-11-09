Sporting Lisbon youngster Atawu Issahaku tipped for Manchester United move



Manchester United have been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s teenage sensation Atawu Issahaku.

The 18-year-old Ghanaian has already been capped 13 times by his country and is set to feature in the Qatar World Cup in the next month.

A quick, left footed attacker with a thunderous shot, Issahaku is a fantastic dribbler who thrives cutting in from the right-hand side or playing off a frontman.

Sporting have been easing him into the team this term, with the teenager coming off the bench on five occasions in the league so far.

Given his international successes, it will not be long before he becomes a key figure for the Portuguese giants.

They certainly expect him to become one, judging by the £52m release clause placed in Issahaku’s contract.

Issahaku only signed for Sporting in the summer, with the Portuguese side fending off interest from the likes Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Leverkusen to sign the youngster from Ghana outfit Steadfast.

Liverpool were also heavily rumoured to be interested in the promising forward.

However according to journalist Ed Aarons, Manchester United are the most likely next step for the prodigious talent.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, The Guardian writer responded to questions over the Ghana star’s next destination, saying “I think Manchester United, eventually, in that Bruno Fernandes sort of role just behind the striker, scoring lots of goals.”

Aarons sees the wonderkid as a phenomenal talent, adding:

“He had an amazing record in the Ghanaian league. He was playing men’s football very young and scored loads of goals in that number 10 position. He is a real name to watch.”

While one for the future, Issahaku could end up being a prime target for the Red Devils.

A good showing in Qatar may even accelerate that interest.







