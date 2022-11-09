Youssoufa Moukoko agency battle hands Manchester United transfer chance



Manchester United are interested in signing Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old is at the centre of an agency battle after his father accused Moukoko’s current representation of greed, according to German outlet SportBild.

That rift has led to a number of potential agents wrestling for the right to represent the prodigious talent.

Moukoko is an especially attractive proposition for would-be agents in part because of the fact that his contract is up for expiry at the end of the current season.

That would allow any agent to demand around €10m in fees for negotiating a transfer to a new club.

SportBild report that the agencies involved have strong ties to England and would be likely to engineer a move to a Premier League club.

Manchester United are at the front of the queue to take advantage of the situation.

The Red Devils may even look to sign the striker in January in order to reinforce their attacking options.

Including the aforementioned agent fees, United would likely need to pay around €30m all-told in order to complete the deal.

That would represent a bargain for one of the best young strikers in world football.

Moukoko is the youngest player ever to score 10 senior goals for Borussia Dortmund and is still weeks away from turning eighteen.

This season the forward has scored six goals and laid on three assists in the Bundesliga, having played just 677 minutes.

That gives him a rate of a goal involvement every 75 minutes, a sensational record.

With United looking to build for a bright future under Erik ten Hag, Moukoko could be a fantastic addition, particularly given their need for offensive options.

