Brilliant Piojo Alvarado hoping to be scooped up by Manchester United after Qatar



Manchester United have finally shored up their defence. The likes of Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez have been significant contributors to the bolstered backline.

However, going forward, the Red Devils lack consistency and sharpness.

The threat United poses in the final third is somewhat muted.

Mexican attacker, Piojo Alvarado could give United the edge they need (via Sport Witness).

He’s hoping the November World Cup can ‘catapult him into Europe.’

According to Heraldo, Manchester United previously ‘had set their sights on him.’

Heraldo, who covered the player recently, also outlines how Alvarado could be Mexico manager Tata Martino’s trump card in the World Cup.

Heraldo reports that the Chivas payer has become a ‘secret weapon’ for the Tricolor under Martino’s tutorship. Alvarado’s versatility is an asset and an attribute that could help him secure a move to Europe.

The Mexican starlet has been on the cusp of a move to England, undergoing trials with Leicester City and Manchester City. Manchester United also fancied the attacker.

Nonetheless, nothing transpired, and the attacker remained in Mexico. He won the Liga MX title with Cruz Azul, an Olympic bronze medal, and the opportunity to represent Mexico at this World Cup.

Some sources have dubbed the starlet the ‘most influential player’ in the Tricolor. The Qatar tournament could serve as a springboard to help Alvarado ‘emigrate to Europe’ and play at the highest level.

Twenty-three years of age, the youngster has already made 300 appearances in the Mexican first division. He has also won several titles at club and international level.

The Mexican attacker is pivotal to the Mexican attack, and if he continues his impressive displays at the World Cup, the Red Devils could come knocking.

The world is watching, and likely so will United.

