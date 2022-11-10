Bruno Fernandes masterminds Man United turnaround against Aston Villa



Manchester United came from behind more than once to beat Aston Villa 4-2.

After a dull first half, the game livened up in the second, when Villa took the lead courtesy of a goal from Ollie Watkins.

Anthony Martial, who led the line in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, scored just 19 seconds later.

United’s other goals came from Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

United had 59% possession compared to Villa’s 41%.

The Red Devils registered 19 shots, with eight being on target compared to Villa’s five shots with only two testing Martin Dubravka.

Erik ten Hag’s men made 510 passes with a success rate of 84%. On the other hand, Villa made 353 passes with a pass accuracy of 78%.

United’s charge and resilience in the second half were masterminded by Fernandes, who grabbed the third goal to launch his side into the next round.

The Portuguese had 69 touches of the ball and completed four long balls.

Fernandes, in what was an attacking masterclass, had four shots on target and made one key pass.

The playmaker was also incredible from a defensive standpoint. He won four ground duels and won three tackles.

The player’s defensive work rate was evidenced by the number of times he tracked back and looked to help Diogo Dalot on the right flank. This is even more impressive considering the right wing is not Fernandes’ natural position yet he still contributed significantly from there.

Fernandes got one assist and crowned his performance with the goal.

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Aston Villa: 69 touches

4 long balls completed

4 ground duels won

4 shots on target

3 tackles won

1 key pass

1 assist

1 goal Led the turnaround. 🔁 pic.twitter.com/xn1FBX83gx — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 10, 2022

Tonight, the 28-year-old showed why Ten Hag trusts him unconditionally and why he was a big miss during Sunday’s defeat. Hopefully, Fernandes has a similar impact against Fulham before he goes off with Portugal for the World Cup.

