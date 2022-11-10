Confirmed: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot named in final Portugal World Cup squad



Manchester United trio Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have been selected in the final 26-man Portugal squad list to travel to Qatar.

The World Cup is now only days away and United will see themselves represented by their three stars in Fernando Santos’ side.

Official: Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal's World Cup squad pic.twitter.com/s5Q2BPwlfH — utdreport (@utdreport) November 10, 2022

Portugal are tipped to be one of the favourites for football’s most-coveted trophy, which is likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last.

Ronaldo will captain the side to Qatar and will undoubtedly be looking to put the crown on an illustrious and trophy-laden career with the sport’s ultimate prize.

The striker has struggled at Old Trafford this season, where he has been lacking goals. Initially, the player was not even starting for United and many seem to think that he will be agitating for a move after the World Cup.

However, there is no doubting his importance to the Seleção. He is the country’s top scorer and Santos’ top lieutenant.

Fernandes has been good for the Red Devils this season and will form part of Portugal’s star-studded midfield that includes the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves and Danilo Pereira.

Fernandes will likely occupy his preferred playmaking role in the Portugal team where he has stunned in the past, most recently when he scored in a 4-0 win against the Czech Republic in the Nations League.

Dalot’s incredible strides under Erik ten Hag seem to have alerted Santos who has named the defender in the travelling party.

The 23-year-old right-back has this season emerged as one of the best fullbacks in the country and will have a chance to compete with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo for the position.

It could also well be that Cancelo is played on the left as he has for City, which would allow Dalot to ply his trade on the right.

Hopefully, United’s boys can do well and make their country proud in Seleção colours.

