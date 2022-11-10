Confirmed: Facundo Pellistri named in Uruguay World Cup squad



Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is going to Qatar!

The youngster was named in the final 26-man squad that will be taking a stab at recapturing football’s most prestigious competition in just a few days.

Pellistri was named by manager Diego Alonso in what is a show of great confidence in the young forward.

The United man joins a star-studded forward line that consists of the likes of Luis Suarez, former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Real Madrid ace Federico Valverde.

The 20-year-old will get an opportunity to add to his seven caps for La Celeste.

While United fans will be delighted that Pellistri will be flying the club’s flag for the South American nation with a remarkable record in the competition, they will be worried about what comes next.

Recently a report emerged in which the player’s agent said his client’s departure from the Red Devils was “imminent”.

As per Pellistri’s agent, they were hoping for the player to have a good World Cup which would set the ball rolling for an Old Trafford exit.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club hierarchy is currently exploring January loan options for the highly-rated Uruguayan.

It may however be too late, as Pellistri is said to be resolved to a permanent switch away as he looks to get his career back on track.

Since he joined from Penarol in 2020, he is still to make an appearance for United in two-and-a-half seasons.

Hopefully, his World Cup call-up provides him with a solid springboard to force Erik ten Hag into a rethink or at the very least give him a chance with regards to playing more.

