Confirmed Man United XI vs Aston Villa: Anthony Martial starts up front



Manchester United have announced a much-changed lineup for tonight’s EFL Cup match against Aston Villa from the one that succumbed 3-1 to the same opposition on Sunday.

Anthony Martial is included in the starting for the first time since recovering from an injury that has kept him out of the side since September.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes has been recalled after missing the Villa Park encounter through suspension.

More to follow …







