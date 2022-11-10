Confirmed Man United XI vs Aston Villa: Anthony Martial starts up front

Manchester United have announced a much-changed lineup for tonight’s EFL Cup match against Aston Villa from the one that succumbed 3-1 to the same opposition on Sunday.
Anthony Martial is included in the starting for the first time since recovering from an injury that has kept him out of the side since September.
Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes has been recalled after missing the Villa Park encounter through suspension.
More to follow …
United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!
Take your seat for the Aston Villa match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!
- Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour
- Online football content like you’ve never seen before
- No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United
- Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering
- Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50