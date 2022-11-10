Dusan Vlahovic would be “unbelievable” for Manchester United says journalist



Manchester United have been tipped to make a sensational swoop for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker has been linked with the Red Devils repeatedly over the last couple of months as the club prepare for life without Cristiano Ronaldo.

As reported by The Peoples Person last week, United are not seriously considering Vlahovic as an option in the immediate future.

However journalist Dean Jones insists that the Serie A hitman would be brilliant signing United.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the transfer insider gave his thought on how Vlahovic would fare at Old Trafford.

“In terms of a fit for United, I think Vlahovic would be unbelievable, and it’d be a massive statement if they can convince someone of that level to come in.”

It is difficult to disagree, with the former Fiorentina goalscorer exactly the profile lacking from the United squad.

Vlahovic possesses both pace and physicality while having the capability to score practically any kind of goal.

Man United have managed just 18 goals from their opening 13 Premier League matches and a player like Vlahovic would certainly help ease their struggles in converting chances.

But with Juventus having only signed the striker at the start of the year it is highly unlikely that they would be happy to let him go, particularly given his importance to the Italian side.

They paid over £66m secure his services and can count him as one of the few genuine world-class players in their squad.

While United are unlikely to sign Vlahovic any time soon, a striker of a similar profile must surely be at the top of Erik ten Hag’s transfer wishlist.

