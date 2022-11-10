Ella Toone signs contract extension

Manchester United’s Ella Toone has signed a contract extension with the club meaning she will remain a Red until 2026.

Toone is United’s top goal scorer, netting 43 times since the team was reformed in 2018.

She was also the first United player to reach 100 caps and has now made 110 appearances for the club.

Speaking of her extension, the 23 year old said, “I’m delighted to sign a new contract. The club’s ambitions really match mine and there’s nowhere better for me to learn.”

Toone, who grew up as a United fan, continued, “To play for my childhood club I support is really special and I’ll never get tired of pulling on the Red shirt. To now be able to do that for even longer is a proud moment for me and my family.”

Home ❤️ Looking forward to many more years here!! https://t.co/8QgI5wyQKD — Ella Toone (@ellatoone99) November 10, 2022

Marc Skinner added, “Ella’s long-term commitment to Manchester United is yet more proof of the club’s continued investment in the future success of this team. Ella has always been and remains a key member of our squad on and off the field, and we are delighted she will continue to wear our famous colours with pride for years to come.”

It caps off what has been a brilliant year for both club and country for Toone as she was instrumental in the Lionesses victory at the Euros, scoring the opening goal in the team’s 2-1 final victory over Germany at Wembley in front of 90,000 people.

Earlier this week, Toone took home the WSL Player of the Season Award at the North West Football awards.

Toone is currently training with the England squad ahead of their international friendlies against Japan and Norway over the weekend.

Upon her return, Toone and the Reds will take on Arsenal away in the WSL on November 19th.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Aston Villa match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50



