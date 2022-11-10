Erik ten Hag happy with Manchester United’s resilience in Aston Villa win

Erik ten Hag was pleased with his side’s display against a strong Aston Villa side.

Manchester United came back from a goal down to win 4-2.

United were lethargic in the first half but improved towards the end of the game.

Ten Hag mentioned some key areas of improvement.

In his post match interview, he stated:

“We controlled the game in the first half by good pressing, won a lot of possession but then did the wrong things.”

“Bad in transition, missing the pass, one step too late passing in behind so we missed a lot of opportunities.”

“They [Villa] play with a high line so you have to pass the ball behind.”

“We were quite successful in the second half. The problem in the first half was that we had too many touches and missed the moment, that’s why we brought Christian Eriksen on.”

“Happy with that resilience.”

“That’s what we need and have to show every game, I was so disappointed and mad on Sunday because we didn’t fight.”

“We were sloppy, especially in the defence and United players always have to show 100% discipline.”

“What we have to do better, we have to play at a high intensity because that’s what top teams do.”

“We’ve made a step in the right direction but we have to find the moments to get more composure on then ball and find the moments where we can speed up.”

The Carabao Cup could be a good opportunity for United to pick up some silverware, especially with most top teams knocked out.