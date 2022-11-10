Fred set to be offered new three-year Manchester United deal on lower wages



Manchester United find themselves in a situation whereby a number of first-team stars have their contracts expiring at the end of the season.

These players include Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, David de Gea, and Fred.

United, however, have the option to extend their contracts by one additional year.

Most of these players will be free to sign pre-contract agreements with other interested suitors from January shoul the Red Devils decide against taking that option.

As per multiple reports, the club has put a hold on awarding new bumper deals while the season is ongoing, and will leave the final decision to Erik ten Hag.

Both the hierarchy and the manager want to be in sync regarding who deserves improved terms, in an effort to correct the mistakes of the past where undeserving players were rewarded with massive wages.

One player who could be in line for fresh terms is Fred.

The Brazilian, according to the relatively reliable Muppetiers, is set for a new three-year deal at Old Trafford.

Should this come to pass, the 29-year-old could be 32 by the time his stay at the Theatre of Dreams comes to an end.

However, this is not the most surprising news.

The Muppetiers add that Fred will be put on lower wages. The midfielder currently earns around £120,000-a-week.

So far Fred has been unable to break into Ten Hag’s first team with the Dutch boss preferring a double pivot of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. In Eriksen’s absence against Tottenham, Fred was superb and showed that he still has a lot to contribute in a United shirt.

Hopefully, with a new deal, he can show this more consistently and position himself as a mainstay in the manager’s rebuild.

