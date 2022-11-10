Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United silence



Gary Neville has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his silence at Manchester United, particularly when acting as captain.

The legendary goalscorer was given the armband for the Red Devils’ clash with Aston Villa last Sunday.

With Bruno Fernandes suspended and Harry Maguire benched, Erik ten Hag turned to the 37-year-old to lead his team at Villa Park.

However Ronaldo chose not to face the media following United’s disappointing 3-1 loss.

And speaking on The Overlap, Neville insisted that the striker neglected his responsibilities by doing so.

“He went out as the captain of Manchester United and the team lost,” he said. “Your job is to speak at the end of the match. I’ve been there in that position.

“If you win, the player who scored the goal or the star man goes out and speaks. If you lose, it’s your goalkeeper, it’s your centre-back or it’s your captain.

“Why did we not hear from him? He should have been there to say, “This is what we did wrong today, we’re going to work hard for next week and we’re going to be ready for the next game.””

And Neville did not stop there, going on to suggest that Ronaldo’s prolonged silence since angling for a summer transfer has been a problem.

“I think he should actually speak. No one’s heard him speak for six months, we don’t hear from him.

“I think the reason why I said previously that Manchester United would be better without him and that he would be better without Manchester United was I expect so much of him because I played with him for six years.

“You take ownership of what happened. You don’t leave it to other people to answer your stuff for you.”

Aside from the odd cryptic Instagram post, there have been no comments from Ronaldo on his situation at the club.

With nothing to go on in deciphering Ronaldo’s stance besides his matchday walkouts and on field outbursts, the forward has hardly endeared himself to fans around Old Trafford over the last six months.

Perhaps more concerning is the lack of leadership on show from a player who should be driving his team forward, given his wealth of experience.

