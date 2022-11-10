Manchester United draw Burnley in Carabao Cup fourth round



Manchester United have drawn Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils got their name in the pot via a 4-2 comeback win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

A drab first half suggested that the match was destined for a penalty shootout, but goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Scott McTominay saw the Reds progress.

Having lost at Villa Park on Sunday, Erik ten Hag will be thrilled to have accomplished his revenge mission.

The added bonus of progressing in a competition the team have a real chance of winning cannot be understated either.

Ten Hag has repeatedly stressed the importance of winning trophies in his new post.

United were the last team to qualify for the fourth round with the other competitors having played their matches on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will need the to rise to the occasion against their local rivals, having endured several tense matches against Burnley during the latter’s time in the Premier League.

Burnley will not look all that familiar to United fans, with former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany taking over as manager in the summer.

The Belgian has brought attractive football to the side that was once famous for its abrasive style of play.

They are already benefitting from his positional play approach and currently sit at the top of the Championship table.

