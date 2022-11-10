Manchester United submit January proposal for Memphis Depay



Manchester United are reportedly considering resigning Memphis Depay from FC Barcelona.

According to Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez, the Red Devils have made a proposal to Depay for a winter transfer.

Erik ten Hag’s side is currently struggling to score goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his clinical edge, and has been culpable for missing chances this season.

Ten Hag is not blessed with strong attacking options, hence many expect United’s next priority signing to be a number nine.

Depay would be an interesting choice.

The 28 year old scored 12 goals in 28 appearances for the Catalan side last season.

Despite his injury concerns, Depay has shown that he has a knack of putting the ball into the back of the net.

His technical skill and ability to link up with teammates in and around the final third make him a good pick for Ten Hag’s side.

Moreover, Depay will have a point to prove at Old Trafford, especially after his failed move last time.

Barca could be forced to sell after incurring a massive loss due to their failure in the Champions League.

While he might not be Ten Hag’s first choice for the position, Depay would certainly strengthen United’s attack.



