Marc Skinner named Barclay’s Manager of the Month

Manchester United’s head coach Marc Skinner has won the Barclay’s Manager of the Month award for October.

He had a perfect start to the season with the Reds as they were unbeaten in their first five games, without conceding a single goal.

Skinner began October with a victory over Brighton.

His side scored three times in the first half alone before new signing Leon went on to get another in the second half, making it a dominant 4-0 win for the Reds.

Then they went to bottom of the table Leicester and though the Reds weren’t at their best, they managed to hold on for a 1-0 victory.

Their final WSL game of October was away at Everton and again, a convincing performance by the team led to a 3-0 victory.

United ended the month of October top of the table on goal difference.

Unfortunately, United’s Leah Galton and Mary Earps, who were both nominated for the Barclay’s Player of the Month award, were beaten by Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw.

Shaw scored five goals across all three of City’s October victories.

It does, however, mean a Manchester clean sweep of the Barclay’s monthly awards.

United’s next game is against Arsenal away on November 19th, where Skinner will be hoping the girls can bounce back from their first defeat of the season against Chelsea last weekend.