Memphis Depay open to January move only if top clubs approach him



When compared to last season, Manchester United seem to have improved on most aspects and results show the team are on course for a top-four finish.

Erik ten Hag has unified a broken dressing room while at the same time, built a pattern of play which his players are slowly but surely adjusting to.

The Dutchman’s summer recruits have played a massive role in the upturn in form while he has also rejuvenated previously under-performing stars.

Striker woes for United

One aspect of the squad that has let down the new manager is the profligacy shown by the front men. While United have certainly carved out opportunities which can be seen from the shots taken, goals have been hard to come by.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s form and off-field demeanor have proved to be major talking points throughout the course of the season. He has managed only one Premier League goal and has largely looked like a shadow of his former self.

Marcus Rashford has certainly improved from last season but his finishing still needs work. His erratic and inconsistent displays have not helped matters in certain games.

🚨🌕| I’ve seen some rumours linking Memphis Depay with a move back to Old Trafford, but it’s too early to say for sure. #mufc explored him as an option in the summer, and his future remains open in January. [@FabrizioRomano, @caughtoffside] — centredevils. (@centredevils) November 10, 2022

Anthony Martial, who impressed in pre-season and looked set to lead the line, has been injured for the most part and that means United have been without a proper goalscorer this season.

The Red Devils have been linked with a wide variety of forwards including Joao Felix, Cody Gakpo and a few left-field choices like Eric Choupo-Moting and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay could prove to be the answer in January especially after transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed his “open” status.

The former United attacker was a target in the summer as well but the move did not end up materialising.

And according to Romano, “Memphis Depay’s future is open. There’s a chance he will go in January,” he wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Depay could be on the move

The Dutch attacker, however, will only ask to leave if a big-name club comes in for him. And the World Cup may be the best time for him to attract potential suitors.

“The decision also depends on the proposals – he’s free agent in June so he’d only accept a top club. At the moment, I’m told there are no negotiations with any club and the World Cup could be important chance for him,” Romano added.

Ten Hag knows the Dutchman well and that could help during negotiations. Also Depay has always maintained his desire to return to Old Trafford where he thinks he has unfinished business.

Depay could be a low-cost solution if United do opt for him. And at this stage, with Ronaldo’s future uncertain, a striker should definitely be the main target in January.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Aston Villa match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50



