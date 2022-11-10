Mikael Silvestre defends Manchester United’s attacking stars



Mikael Silvestre has hit out at Gary Neville following the latter’s comments regarding Manchester United’s attack.

Neville had previously declared that the Red Devils possessed the weakest offensive unit among the ‘top six’ clubs in the Premier League.

“Manchester United’s front three, they are the weakest out of the top six,” said Neville.

“United’s front players aren’t as good as they should be. Ten Hag is getting the maximum out of them, I don’t know where the money’s gone again.”

Erik ten Hag did manage to bring Antony in for around £85m but was unable to make any further additions to his attack over the summer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo badly out of form and United lacking a reliable alternative goalscorer, they have struggled going forward of late.

In 13 Premier League games this season, the Red Devils have mustered just 18 goals.

But Silvestre believes that the ability is in the squad. Speaking to Betting Expert (via The Metro), the Frenchman said, “I don’t know why Neville said this – on an individual level, United’s front three are capable of competing with the top six.

“I don’t know why he’s saying that. I think that if you look at individuals, these players are not the lowest.

“For me, it’s a collective response that United needs to find because if you take the players one by one, I think that are capable of competing with any of those teams.

“The issue right now for United is that the collective approach is not perfect – that will take time to build.”

Between them, Antony, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford possess an abundance of talent, but Ten Hag has rarely had all three available at the same time this season.

That fact has contributed to some disjointed performances with the manager forced to shuffle his pack more often than he would like.

For Silvestre, the team must be taken as a whole when assessing United’s goalscoring woes.

“Right now with the rest of the players, the connection, the link-up play and the collective approach is not perfect.”

“But that goes with what the manager is saying. It takes time. Antony just got there so it’s going to take time.

“I wouldn’t say they are the weakest, for sure.”

Prior to their defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday, Man United had been on an upward curve as the team showed signs of adapting to Ten Hag’s methods.

It seems that more time is needed to improve the team’s attacking output.

