Paris Saint-Germain join Manchester United in the race for Joao Felix



Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the latest elite club to enter the race for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix.

It recently emerged that Felix was not on good terms anymore with Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and was actively looking to leave the club as early as January.

Felix is also not happy with his reduced role in the team, where he has mainly been deployed off the bench as an impact substitute.

Manchester United are said to be one of the interested parties in Felix who moved to Spain from Benfica in a mega deal worth €126m back in 2019.

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes Futbol, United will face competition for Felix’s signature from PSG who are in contact with the player’s super agent Jorge Mendes.

Fichajes reports, “His agent Jorge Mendes is in permanent contact with several top-level squads. The latest to appear on the scene is Paris Saint Germain. Mendes is in talks with Paris Saint Germain to deal with a possible landing of the player.”

“One of the teams that has positioned itself in the race is FC Barcelona, ​​the usual destination of some Atlético de Madrid players and whose main handicap is in its delicate economic situation to be able to undertake the signing.”

“In any case, Atlético de Madrid will not facilitate an exit just like that. And it is that the Rojiblancos, who paid around €126 million to Benfica for his signing, claim no less than €130 million.”

It is unlikely that United will meet Madrid’s €130m price tag.

Despite being a generational talent, there are other priority areas for the Red Devils who seem to have diverged from their usual habit of signing big-name players sometimes at the expense of the manager’s wishes and wants.

A striker, a right-back, a goalkeeper and another midfielder are more urgent requirements at Old Trafford.

Felix can function as a makeshift number nine but he is hardly a specialist in the position.







