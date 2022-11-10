Home » Player ratings: Man United 4-2 Aston Villa

Player ratings: Man United 4-2 Aston Villa

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy


Manchester United beat Aston Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford this evening in the Carabao Cup. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Martin Dubravka 6 – Couldn’t do much about either goal.

Diogo Dalot 5 – Horrible own goal and made a couple of other errors but what a pass to Bruno in the lead up to the first goal.

Harry Maguire 3 – He’s not getting any better, let’s face it. Just bad.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Did nothing particularly wrong.

Tyrell Malacia 8 – United’s best defender. Made some superb runs and typically pitbull-ish in defence.

Fred 4.5 – Poor. Offered very little.

Scott McTominay 7 – Invisible in the first half but much better in the second. Unlucky with the curler. Nice goal at the death.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – Great assist and goal (or second assist…) but what was that off the goalline? Pass or shot?

Donny van de Beek 3 – Stop it now. Please.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Good goal. Good general performance without being spectacular.

Anthony Martial 7.5 – Good to have him back. Scored a goal and looked lively.

Substitutes

Christian Eriksen 7 – Made a difference straight away. Class.

Alejandro Garnacho 8 – Turned the game. What a talent. Great assist.

Anthony Elanga 5.5 – Little influence.

Casemiro 6 – Didn’t have much time to influence the game.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – Not much time to influence.

