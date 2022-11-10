Raphael Varane handed injury boost by France boss Didier Deschamps



Didier Deschamps has provided an injury update on Manchester United absentee Raphael Varane.

The France National Team manager recently named his World Cup squad and named the world-class centre back as a member.

This was despite Varane sustaining a thigh injury during United’s 1-1 draw away to Chelsea.

Varane has been unavailable since and has been ruled out of further action before the World Cup.

“He will be out, certainly until the World Cup,” said Erik ten Hag shortly after the match.

“So, he will not play in this block for Man United. I think [he will be fit for the World Cup]. We have to wait and see how it develops, how his rehab develops.”

Fortunately for France however, Deschamps believes that the former Real Madrid star will be ready to hit the ground running in Qatar.

“For Varane, it’s a little longer injury, but he will be available for the first match against Australia if all is fine.” (Manchester Evening News)

France open their World Cup campaign against Australia on November 22nd and will be thrilled to have their star defender available.

As for Manchester United, fans will be hoping for a trouble-free trip for the Frenchman.

Varane is crucial to the Red Devils’ defence and Ten Hag will need him back on the other side of the World Cup.

Neither Victor Lindelof nor Harry Maguire have convinced in Varane’s absence and United are lacking depth in the face of injuries.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Aston Villa match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50



