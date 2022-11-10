Return of Bruno Fernandes brings out the best in Manchester United



After Sunday’s disappointing 1-3 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa, Manchester United needed to exact revenge as the two sides faced off once again in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

And United did just that, as they came back from a goal down on two separate occasions to end up running away with the game 4-2 in the end.

All six goals arrived in the second-half, with Villa taking the lead through Ollie Watkins before United equalised instantly through Anthony Martial.

Bruno’s return inspires United

A Diogo Dalot own goal once again handed Unai Emery’s side the advantage before Marcus Rashford equalised six minutes later.

Bruno Fernandes scored United’s third before Scott McTominay grabbed a late fourth to seal progress to the fourth round.

Bruno Fernandes finally has Man United in front. 🔴 That's six goals in seven games against Aston Villa for the Portuguese international! 💪 pic.twitter.com/UJOEa6fi9R — 90min (@90min_Football) November 10, 2022

The player who made the main difference as compared to the previous time the two sides met was Fernandes. Playing in his place, Donny van de Beek was anonymous as usual.

The Portuguese was missed terribly last Sunday as United simply do not have a readymade replacement for Fernandes.

He started on the right flank to accommodate Van De Beek before switching to usual position after the Dutchman got inevitably substituted.

Fernandes was erratic at first but he never stopped working hard and was a constant presence both in attack and defence.

Malacia’s great audition

Van de Beek’s ineffectual displays should be put to an end in January as he simply does not seem to be cut out for English football.

It was his run and pin point pass that helped Martial score while he got in on the action himself to grab his team’s third. Erik ten Hag will be glad he will be back in contention as his team get ready to face Fulham.

One more player who is sure to start on Sunday is Tyrell Malacia. He was great to start off things in the league and his all-action displays impressed one and all.

Luke Shaw regained his place and the Dutch full-back has found his chances hard to come by but his versatility will stand him in good stead with Dalot suspended for the London clash.

Ten Hag has previously switched Malacia to the right and Thursday’s combative display will do his confidence a world of good ahead of the last test before the World Cup.



