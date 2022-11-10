Rumoured lineup: Martin Dubravka, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial set to start against Aston Villa



Manchester United face off against Aston Villa in slightly over an hour, just days after Unai Emery’s men defeated the Reds at Villa Park.

United crashed to a 3-1 defeat in Emery’s first game as Villa boss.

A poor start saw Erik ten Hag’s men concede two goals in the space of 12 minutes with goals from Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne.

A Jacob Ramsey sucker punch early in the second half saw United’s hopes of staging a comeback go down the drain.

Ten Hag will be looking to mastermind revenge against The Claret and Blue, and there will be a few surprise additions to the starting XI.

A source who has been accurate with rumoured lineups has strongly hinted that Anthony Martial will start tonight.

Can’t wait to see how he plays tonight.🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/4RubTLedqa — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBalI) November 10, 2022

Martial came on against Villa after a period of being sidelined by injury. At the press conference yesterday, Ten Hag hinted that the Frenchman would play a part today and it now seems like he will play from the start.

Other less reliable sources claim that in addition to Martial, Bruno Fernandes will also be restored to the side.

Fernandes missed the Sunday defeat due to suspension. In his absence, it fell on an uninspiring Cristiano Ronaldo to captain the side.

The playmaker’s creativity and inventiveness in midfield was sorely missed and should he start, will be a welcome addition.

The surprise addition will be Donny van de Beek, according to the same rumour.

The United Stand understands that Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes start for #mufc vs Aston Villa. #CarabaoCup — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 10, 2022

The Dutchman has been on the receiving end of criticism for his lacklustre and impactless displays against Real Sociedad and Aston Villa.

He is set to get another opportunity to impress.

Martin Dubravka could also be handed his debut against Villa tonight.

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Dúbravka STARTS for Manchester United this evening. pic.twitter.com/9umVxNkvML — sam_c345 (@C345Sam) November 10, 2022

With luck, United will oust Villa out of the cup and proceed to the next round.

