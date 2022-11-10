Video: Bruno Fernandes shares heartfelt moment with Alejandro Garnacho after Aston Villa heroics



Manchester United came back from behind to win by four goals to two against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

United got off to a lacklustre start in the first half but were jolted back to life after Villa took the lead through Ollie Watkins who was put through on goal and made no mistake in putting the ball past Martin Dubravka.

What followed was a flurry of goals, with United’s coming from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

However, while the team as a whole will take the credit for the brilliant comeback, it is Alejandro Garnacho who again stole the headlines.

The young Argentine came on as an impact substitute and had an unreal impact.

In the limited time, he was a constant thorn in the back of the Villa defence who found it hard to contend with his explosive pace and tricky feet.

Garnacho was excellent with his dribbling and looked dangerous. The cherry on top of his brilliant cameo was a brilliant curling cross to McTominay who slid to help the ball on its way behind the Villa goal.

After the game, Garnacho shared a warm moment with fellow teammate Fernandes. In the video, Garnacho is seen walking off the pitch before he spots Fernandes and puts an arm around the Portuguese.

Garnacho then seems to share a joke with Fernandes who is in the middle of applauding fans before he gives the 18-year-old a pat on the back.

The pair then walk in solidarity as Garnacho pumps his fists in the air in jubilation.

Bruno & Garnacho at full-time 🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/EzbhTODziL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 10, 2022

The youngster’s performance against Villa will do him a world of good as he continues on his journey to stake a claim to a first-team starting berth.

It is encouraging that he seems to get on well with the senior players who will undoubtedly play a crucial role in his development.

