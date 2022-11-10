Wayne Rooney ‘hugely impressed’ with Erik ten Hag as he seeks managerial advice



Erik ten Hag has done a great job so far as Manchester United boss. He has unified a broken dressing room and helped previously under-performing players return to their best.

The performances on the pitch have also improved with the players looking like they are adapting to their new manager’s methods. The Red Devils look to be on course for a top-four finish this time around.

One United legend who has been “massively impressed” with the Dutchman is United legend Wayne Rooney who has been visiting Carrington in recent weeks now that it is the MLS off-season.

Rooney learning from ETH

According to The Sun, United’s leading goalscorer has turned up in United tracksuits and has “rubbed shoulders with Utd’s new Dutch manager.”

Sources told the publication of how much of an impact Ten Hag has had on Rooney, who dreams of returning to United as manager one day in the future.

“Wayne has met Eric and really likes him. He sees some of Sir Alex in the new manager. He’s very single-minded, focused and determined and has a vision for where he wants to take the club.

“They both picked each other’s brains and Wayne, naturally, is keen to have the chance to soak up as much knowledge from more experienced managers. Erik was more than happy to share some advice and support.

“Wayne is still learning his craft but one day he’d love to be in Eric’s position and manage Utd. That would be his dream job and he will work flat out to get there,” a source said.

The current DC United boss has not had the best of times since taking over the club in July. The American outfit finished bottom of the Eastern Conference with just seven wins from 34 matches.

He was in the fray for the Everton job and was even called for an interview. But his ultimate goal is to come back to Old Trafford as boss and that is what he is working towards.

Future United boss in the making?

“The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job.

“I want to be Manchester United manager and I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

Rooney remains United’s top scorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances. He ended up spending 13 years at the club, arriving back in 2004 from Everton and departing for the same club in 2017.

United still have a Rooney on their books as elder son Kai has been impressing for the United U-12s, netting an impressive 56 times where he is team-mates with Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr.



