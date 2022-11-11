Alejandro Garnacho’s breathtaking display could spell doom for Jadon Sancho



Manchester United exacted revenge on Aston Villa after Sunday’s 1-3 drubbing to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with an emphatic 4-2 victory.

All six goals came in a breathless second-half with United having to claw their way back from a goal down on two separate occasions.

United’s goals came from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay. Fernandes’ return to the side was a pivotal factor behind United’s impressive win.

Garnacho the star

But one player who shined the most even though he was on the pitch for only 30 minutes was Alejandro Garnacho. He assisted both Fernandes and McTominay’s goals with the last one being a thing of beauty.

As per Statman Dave on Twitter, “At 18 years and 133 days old, Alejandro Garnacho becomes the youngest player to assist 2 goals in a game for Manchester United.”

He was electric on the left wing, not afraid of taking on his man and able to go both left and right. Not only was he skillful but also mature beyond his years which could be evidenced from his first-time pass for Fernandes to slot home United’s third.

The statistics speak for themselves. He had a pass accuracy of 100 per cent and completed two out of this three dribbles. He also created two big chances and completed one cross.

Erik ten Hag had spoken of his need to improve on the defensive aspect and he did that as well, winning three ground duels in the process.

And the manager was effusive in his praise for the young Argentine.

“It was good that he came on and showed that performance and had that impact in the game, to be able to assist, make the dribbles and run behind,” Ten Hag said at the end of the game.

It has been a memorable couple of weeks for the 18-year-old. He made his full United debut both in the Europa League and Premier League and grabbed his first senior goal for the club against Real Sociedad.

Sancho could be left behind

And his displays will make it even harder for Jadon Sancho to make his comeback into the United first-team. The England international has struggled in recent months with his tentativeness and hesitancy to take on his man.

Garnacho holds no such fear and that has been a massive boon for the Red Devils. His attitude earlier in the season was questioned by both the manager and Fernandes and it is safe to say that he has responded in the best way possible.

Ten Hag has now thrown down the gauntlet and challenged the academy star to go on and grab a regular berth in the side.

“It depends on his approach, his attitude. When he keeps working then yes, it is possible (for him to play more). He wants to improve every day and has to do the right things in his lifestyle. He has the capability.”

United fans will be expecting the same thing from their latest superstar-in-the making. Garnacho has the world at his feet, and all he has to do is keep working hard.

