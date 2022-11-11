Bayern Munich will not sell Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to Manchester United



Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will not be allowed to join Manchester United from Bayern Munich.

That is according to journalist Christian Falk, who earlier tweeted:

“TRUE @FCBayern won’t agree to a Transfer of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to @ManUtd in Winter.”

United had been linked with the former Stoke City striker as an option to reinforce Erik ten Hag’s attacking options.

The manager has repeatedly insisted that his squad needs more options in forward areas and form and fitness have affected his selections throughout the campaign.

Anthony Martial has rarely been available due to a string of injuries while Cristiano Ronaldo has managed just one Premier League goal in 520 minutes on the pitch.

Whether or not the latter even remains a Man United player after the January transfer window is unclear at this stage.

Outside of those two, only Marcus Rashford is an option for the central striker position, although he is far more comfortable operating from the left flank.

All of that could prompt United to move for a stopgap striker to get through the season, with long term targets such as Victor Osimhen highly unlikely to move midseason.

Choupo-Moting presented an interesting option as a player with Premier League experience, a track record playing for big clubs, and being in sensational form.

The Cameroonian has scored five goals in his last four appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

But the news that Bayern Munich have no interest in letting Choupo-Moting go means that United will need to expand their search for a short-term striker.

Alternatively, the club could move up their timeline and look to do some of their summer business early.