Benjamin Pavard ready for new challenge amidst Manchester United interest



Benjamin Pavard has re-emerged as a potential solution to Manchester United’s struggles at right-back.

The Frenchman has suggested that he is ready for a new chapter in his career during an interview with L’Equipe.

United were linked with Pavard during the summer transfer window, with some suggestions that an approach was made early on in the window.

However the fullback denied that any official proposals were made, saying:

“No, there were no specific discussions. For now, I’m focused on the World Cup, on being the best I can be at a very big club, one of the best in the world.

“I have immense respect for Bayern, I learned there the requirement of a very high level and it is an honour to wear this shirt.”

But Pavard is open to a new challenge and cites the all-conquering successes of Bayern Munich as a factor in his desire to find pastures new.

“I have been in Germany for seven years. I have won everything with the club. I’m not against discovering a new project. Maybe now is the time. Why not discover a new country, a new culture? But the sports project must be interesting.”

That is good news for Man United, whose sporting project under Erik ten Hag has already won over the likes of five-time Champions League winner Casemiro.

With the Red Devils capable of offering a competitive salary, they are perhaps one of the few clubs in Europe capable of competing for a player with Benjamin Pavard’s profile.

But the France star emphasises the importance of finding a club with high ambitions, and when pressed on what he would be looking for, he said he would be intrigued to “Take up new challenges, discover another football, a new culture.

“But I put the sporting issue above all else.

“I may have been around here, but I’m at a really big club so I’m not going to leave for nothing. I’m not doing a fictional scenario; we’ll see what the options are, and we’ll discuss with Bayern.”

With the door open for a move, United will surely be on high alert.

Diogo Dalot has performed well under Erik ten Hag but remains the only suitable right back in the United squad.

The unfancied Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to leave the club in the near future and the manager has already suggested that his team needs another right back to handle Man United’s demanding fixture schedule.

As a perennial winner and top-class player, Pavard could represent a fine option for the club, particularly given his contract will have just eighteen months remaining in January.

