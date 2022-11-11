Erik ten Hag challenges Alejandro Garnacho to become a Manchester United regular



Manchester United exacted revenge for their Premier League loss against Aston Villa by winning their Carabao Cup third round encounter against the same opposition 4-2.

United displayed spirit in abundance as they fought back from a goal down on two separate occasions before securing their passage to the fourth round.

All six goals came in the second half with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay scoring for the Red Devils.

Garnacho shining bright

While Fernandes’ return to the side played a pivotal role in United’s triumph, one player who changed the complexion of the whole game after coming on was Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine was electric for the 30 minutes he was on the pitch as he ran Villa ragged. The 18-year-old became the youngest United player to grab two assists.

Fernandes and McTominay scored from his passes and both were sublime. He showed maturity beyond his years for the Portuguese to slot home United’s third while the cross for McTominay’s goal was magical.

“I think it was good that also when he came on that he showed performance that he has an impact in the game,” Ten Hag said at the end of the game.

🇦🇷Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) vs Aston Villa. Tiene que estar en Qatar. pic.twitter.com/i1D2XJN7Ou — Tomiconcina🎙 (@Tomiconcina1) November 10, 2022

“Quite clear, with two assists, some good dribbles, runs behind, but also some things he has to improve. For instance, when we go for the long ball, don’t go for the header with Scott McTominay, go for the second ball.

“So he still has things to learn but it’s quite obvious we are really happy with his development, with his performance tonight and he can contribute to this team.”

It has been a memorable couple of weeks for the United academy graduate as he made his full debut for the club both in the Premier League and in Europe and also opened his account for the club with a well-taken goal against Real Sociedad.

Erik ten Hag has spoken of his attitude issues which had hindered his chances of making more appearances for the club earlier in the season but those have since been improved.

ETH’s challenge for Garnacho

And the manager has now challenged the Argentine to try and become a regular member of the starting XI despite the presence of more experienced stars like Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga.

“Can he have a regular role? Depends on how his approach, how his attitude, when he keeps working, keeps this attitude, then it’s possible.

“That he keeps the attitude he wants to improve every day and he’s doing the right things in his lifestyle, then it’s possible.”

Garnacho has shown no fear when he has been thrust into the deep end and one of the biggest things going for him is his willingness to take on his man.

The other wingers at Ten Hag’s disposal, especially Sancho, have not shown the same level of fearlessness and instead have been tentative with the ball at their feet and have not taken on their man despite the chance presenting itself.

United and Ten Hag will be hoping for more to come from Garnacho. He has the world at his feet and the only thing he needs to do is work hard to achieve his goals.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Fulham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview or go to unitedmatchmag.com to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50



