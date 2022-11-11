Erik ten Hag keen on selling Harry Maguire and Fred next summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is considering selling Harry Maguire and Fred next summer.

According to Jamie Jackson (The Guardian), Ten Hag views the United captain’s lack of pace as an issue in the long run.

He would like to add better competition for Raphael Varane.

Maguire has not had the best eighteen months.

The 29 year old has been heavily criticised for his below-par performances for United.

His silly mistakes cost United plenty of games last season, mainly due to poor decision-making.

He has been replaced by Lisandro Martinez in the team, and the difference in the team’s performance is staggering.

Fred, on the other hand, has had mixed performances.

While one can clearly appreciate his work rate and tenacity, his careless passing has led to United conceding plenty of goals.

Ten Hag wants his side to retain possession and dominate the midfield, which is not one of Fred‘s biggest strengths.

United have the option to extend his contract, but it is not expected to be triggered.

We earlier reported how Ten Hag could opt to sign another midfielder next season, with names like Jude Bellingham, Frenkie de Jong, Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice being mentioned.



