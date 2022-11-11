Erik ten Hag to be granted £100 million war chest to sign dream midfielder next summer



Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing another world-class midfielder next summer.

According to Jacque Talbot, Erik ten Hag will be granted £100 million to strengthen this key area of the team.

“Casemiro, the club feel, is a short-term fix, and they ultimately want to bring in a player who is under 25 and has room to develop to become the heartbeat of the side. ”

United have shortlisted four options: Jude Bellingham, Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice and Frenkie de Jong.

The club have been linked to the other three, but Guimaraes remains a left-field target.

The report goes on to state:

“Some at the club feel that an offer of £70 million may tempt Guimaraes from Newcastle, who are resolute that they won’t sell.”

“Resolve from the player may be tested if Newcastle fails to reach the top four this season, though the expectancy is that he will stay.”

“It is clear that the star’s agent has been making noises via outlets to drum up interest and bring about a fresh contract renewal.”

“In any case, Man Utd are keen on the former Lyon maestro.”

Liverpool and Real Madrid reportedly want Bellingham, so United should be willing to get into a transfer battle with the two European giants.

Rice and De Jong are names greatly admired by United. Both have unique skill sets that would elevate Ten Hag’s side.

The United boss will need to make a crucial decision according to his chosen tactical approach.



