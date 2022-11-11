Joao Felix: Manchester United eye sensational deal for Atletico Madrid forward



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix.

Erik ten Hag’s side is struggling to score goals, and the club is expected to target a forward in the coming windows.

According to SER Deportivos, United are considering making an offer for the 23 year old.

The report states:

“Manchester United could call Atlético de Madrid again in a matter of weeks for Joao Félix.”

“Last summer, Atlético rejected an offer of 125 million euros from Manchester United for the Portuguese and in this winter transfer window, the story could take another turn.”

“The other big pending plot in Manchester is the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this Christmas, which would pave the way for the eventual arrival of Joao Félix in England.”

“In addition, they share an agent, Jorge Mendes.”

The Portuguese striker is a world-class talent and can be moulded into an exceptional player under the proper guidance.

Felix is still very young and has all the ability to succeed in the Premier League.

While it is to be seen whether United splash the cash in January, a deal for Felix would make a lot of sense for both parties.

Atletico need revenue, and the 23 year old’s sale could pave the way for a squad rebuild.

On the other hand, Ten Hag would love to get his hands on a player of the calibre of Felix.



