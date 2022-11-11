Leon Bailey lucky to escape red card for foul on Lisandro Martinez as fans call out hypocrisy



Erik ten Hag had asked his Manchester United players to give a befitting response after he saw his side succumb to a demoralising 1-3 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last weekend.

And his players showed spirit on Thursday as they came back from a goal down on two separate occasions to clinch their Carabao Cup third round contest against the same opposition.

The Dutch manager made seven changes from the previous encounter as goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay decided the contest.

Bailey accused of hyprocrisy

All six goals came in the second half and for the opposition, Leon Bailey was once again in fine form as he forced Diogo Dalot to score an own goal.

The Jamaican was the tormentor in chief during the league encounter and he had created headlines after he accused referee Anthony Taylor of missing Lisandro Martinez’s double elbow which should have resulted in a red card.

Very disappointed in the referees today, I couldn’t breath for a second after getting elbowed twice in my rib. The linesman went on to say I shouldn’t be saying anything because I was doing just the same thing to Martinez. Sometimes I don’t understand why we got VAR. SMH. — Leon Bailey ✞ (@leonbailey) November 7, 2022

He had tweeted, “Very disappointed in the referees today, I couldn’t breath for a second after getting elbowed twice in my rib.

“The linesman went on to say I shouldn’t be saying anything because I was doing just the same thing to Martinez. Sometimes I don’t understand why we got VAR. SMH.”

But during Thursday’s encounter, both came face-to-face once again but this time it was Bailey who should have seen red for kicking out at the Argentine.

Both got involved in a scrap near the centre circle and both wrestled each other to the ground. Then Bailey first punched Martinez on the back of his head before kicking out at his knee.

Lucky to escape red for violent conduct

Luckily for a sprawled Bailey, the ‘Butcher’ did not get agitated and calmly stared him down. The referee blowed his whistle and Harry Maguire lifted Bailey and pushed him away.

Very disappointed in the referees today. Sometimes I understand why we’ve got VAR. SMH. https://t.co/mUdHs8PmcA pic.twitter.com/fKYhvnkNpn — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) November 10, 2022

Luckily for the Villa attacker, there was no VAR on duty otherwise the yellow he ended up receiving would have been upgraded to a red and would have missed a few games due to violent conduct.

United fans on social media were quick to point out the hypocrisy and most asked the 25-year-old to keep calm and not dish out stuff he cannot take himself.

It was an entertaining encounter and ultimately, United did take revenge and that is what the United faithful wanted. They will next face Burnley at Old Trafford on December 20 in the fourth round.

