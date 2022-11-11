Man United target Fatawu Issahaku attracting more interest from Premier League



Manchester United could face a battle with Premier League rivals Everton for the signing of Atawu Issahaku.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier in the week, Issahaku has been tipped to make a move to Old Trafford.

The Ghana international was only signed by Sporting Lisbon in the summer but he has caught the eye of a host of Premier League clubs.

While at Steadfast, Issahaku has already been tracked by the likes of Liverpool.

Sporting were quick to secure his services however and negotiated a €60m release clause in the talented youngster’s contract.

At this point the Portuguese giants are easing him into the first team and have brought him off the bench six times in the league.

But Issahau’s talent is plain for all to see. He is a fantastic dribbler with a rocket of a shot, and a sweet left foot.

His performances on the international stage have not gone unnoticed either, with the 18-year-old already having won 13 caps for Ghana – a tally he is likely to add to in Qatar.

As reported by O Jogo, Issahaku has been scouted by both Manchester United and Liverpool since his move to Portugal.

Also in the picture are Everton, who has scouts in attendance during Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Sporting in the Champions League.

Issahaku played 20 minutes in London having come off the bench to help his team secure a point away from home.

While the Ghanaian is still a very raw talent, it seems as though the race for his signature has already begun, just months after last transfer.