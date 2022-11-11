Marcus Rashford shines as Manchester United come from behind to win



Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford had a stunning performance vs. Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

The club came from behind in an extraordinary 4-2 win last night where Erik ten Hag went on to praise the team after their fighting spirit.

It was evident to see that the players truly cared after equalising just seconds after going 1-0 down.

Some of the top performers last night included Bruno Fernandes who scored one and assisted one goal.

Alejandro Garnacho also had a spectacular performance coming off the bench to assist the final two goals.

Rashford, who will be travelling with England to the World Cup, is in fine form this season under Ten Hag after a rocky season last year.

Marcus Rashford’s game by numbers vs. Aston Villa: 81% pass accuracy

3 ground duels won

2 tackles won

1/1 crosses completed

1/1 aerial duels won

1 shot off the woodwork

1 shot on target

1 goal Did so well with the finish. ✨ pic.twitter.com/z4nrKhlJz1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 10, 2022

The Englishman had a pass accuracy of 81% last night after starting from the left with the returning Anthony Martial occupying the striker position.

He went on to win two tackles during the game proving to be a good asset when the team needed to defend.

With Martial’s withdrawal just after the 60th minute, Rashford switched to the number nine position where he was eager to get on the scoresheet.

It only took a couple of minutes until his fabulous strike to equalise once more after Villa went 2-1 up.

Rashford also completed all of his crosses while being successful in every ariel duel.

He went on to have one shot off target and came close to a spectacular effort but was denied by the woodwork.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season with Ten Hag clearly hoping he will stay for the long term.

He has already scored eight goals in all competitions this season, beating his tally of five last year.

Man United face Fulham in the Premier League this weekend before most of the squad travels to compete in the World Cup.

