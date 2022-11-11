Predicted XI vs. Fulham: Tyrell Malacia to replace Diogo Dalot at right back



Manchester United will be without the suspended Diogo Dalot for their trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Sunday.

The Portuguese defender has been ever-present in the United side this season but is unavailable due to suspension, having accumulated five yellow cards.

With two good left backs at his disposal in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, manager Erik ten Hag could switch one to the right – Malacia being the obvious choice.

Another option could be to push Victor Lindelof to right back and keep Harry Maguire at centre back alongside Lisandro.

In central midfield, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are expected to be recalled, having been rested in the Carabao Cup match on Thursday.

The forward places provide the most food for thought and could depend on player availability. Jadon Sancho and Antony have missed the last few games through illness and injury, respectively. Antony seems unlikely to play and risk aggravating his pelvis injury ahead of the World Cup.

Sancho, even if he recovers, may be deemed too rusty to start, especially as his form prior to getting sick was poor.

Donny van de Beek will surely drop to the bench after three invisible performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Thursday’s game with illness but the attack once again looked much better without him. So, even if he recovers, he may be consigned to the bench.

By default, this would leave Martial up front, Bruno Fernandes in the hole and then Marcus Rashford plus either Anthony Elanga or Alejandro Garnacho on the wings.

Given the Argentinian’s brilliant form, we think he will get the nod, even if it means Rashford switching to his unfavoured right wing.

With David de Gea returning in goal, here is our predicted line-up: