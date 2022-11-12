Barcelona eyeing free move for Alejandro Garnacho with Manchester United locked in contract talks



Manchester United exacted revenge for their Premier League loss against Aston Villa by winning the third round Carabao Cup contest against the same side 4-2 on Thursday.

One player who impressed the most despite being on the pitch for only 30 minutes was Alejandro Garnacho. The United academy graduate became the youngest United player to provide two assists in the same game.

His first for Bruno Fernandes displayed a maturity level beyond his years while the second was a pin-point cross slotted home by Scott McTominay.

Garnacho, a United star in the making

It has been a memorable few weeks for the Argentine as he made his full debut in the Europa League and Premier League along with scoring his first senior goal for the side.

Erik ten Hag had spoken earlier of attitude problems but those seem to be in the rear-view mirror as the Dutchman challenged the 18-year-old to now try and force his way into the starting XI.

His skill-set is unique among United’s current options on the wing and his fearlessness and ability to take on his man and go either way is something United are lacking at the moment with Jadon Sancho struggling to impose himself.

But a spanner could be thrown in the works if a report from Fichajes is to be believed. The Red Devils are currently locked in talks with the player’s entourage and are offering him a new five-year deal.

“Alejandro Garnacho ends his contract with Manchester United in the summer of 2023 and his renewal has not yet been completed,” the report mentions.

The report states that Barcelona are considering signing the United prodigy in a Bosman move in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Barca eye Garnacho on a free

“FC Barcelona wants to convince him not to renew so that he can arrive to strengthen his offensive rotation,” the report adds while mentioning that Xavi is not happy with the attacking players currently at his disposal.

Another factor which has attracted the La Liga giants towards the winger is the fact that he possesses a European passport, having been born in Spain.

Garnacho spent most of his formative years in Spain. He started out at Getafe before going on to spend half a decade at Atletico Madrid before joining the 20-time English champions in 2020.

United will be desperately trying to strike a deal soon with the player considering his immense potential and the fact that Ten Hag had earlier given the green light to the club to offer him a new contract.



