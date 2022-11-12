Brazil team doctor’s latest Antony injury comments fuel further confusion



Manchester United have been desperately missing the services of their right-wing attacker, Antony.

Since he came off at half-time against Sheriff in the Europa League, the Brazilian has not featured for the Red Devils in subsequent games against Real Sociedad, West Ham and both Aston Villa ties.

Antony was sidelined with an injury, although it remains unclear which kind of injury.

A shocking video recently emerged that cast further doubts on the United star’s injury. In the video, an ecstatic Antony is seen going down a slide before he joyfully sprints back for another round.

The video led many to question the attacker’s involvement with the Red Devils after a report indicated that national team head coach Tite had requested his players to fake injuries with their clubs to guarantee their prospects of playing in Qatar.

Speculation over the nature of Antony’s injury has been further fuelled by Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar’s comments.

UOL via SportWitness reports that Lasmar has been in daily contact with United and the player could suddenly be fit to play against Fulham tomorrow.

Lasmar said on Antony’s miracle recovery, “Our expectation is that he is already recovered and free to train in our presentation.”

SportWitness indicate, “It’s claimed that the player’s staff believe he could be in the squad for the match against Fulham at the weekend.”

“The 22-year-old is evolving very well and should be fit when the national team meet on Monday.”

Fulham will be United’s final game before the players break in preparation for the World Cup.

Hopefully, Antony is deemed match fit tomorrow and he can play a part in what will shape to be a tricky clash at Craven Cottage.







