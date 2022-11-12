Confirmed: Christian Eriksen named in Denmark World Cup squad



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been named in Denmark’s final World Cup squad list.

The Dane will join up with his national compatriots to fly to Qatar as they look to stage a massive upset in the tournament.

Denmark are hardly one of the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy but have it within them to be the dark horses and surprise everyone.

In past tournaments, Denmark has been brilliant and will need to be again in Qatar.

Eriksen is the only United player in the squad and as he has been for the Red Devils this season, will be a pivotal component in the middle of the park where he will be partnered by Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

The 30-year-old United star arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer from Brentford and quickly solidified his status as the team’s conductor.

The Old Trafford faithful have so far been impressed by Eriksen’s technical brilliance, incredible passing range and ability to create chances from deep.

In the 4-2 win Carabao cup win against Aston Villa, the Dane came on and had a brilliant impact.

In the 30 minutes he was on the pitch, Eriksen registered a 100% pass accuracy and created an incredible five big chances.

Denmark national team boss Kasper Hjulmand will be relishing his side’s chances in midfield against their rivals with Eriksen in there.

Denmark’s first game will be against Tunisia in Group D.

Eriksen will come up against a familiar foe in Raphael Varane when his team play against France on 26th November. Certainly, a game for United fans to look forward to.







