Diego Simeone refuses to rule out Joao Felix sale to Man United in latest comments



Manchester United have been handed a mixed message with regard to Joao Felix by Diego Simeone.

Recently, a report emerged that indicated Felix is a legitimate target for United, with the Red Devils alive to his situation in Spain.

Felix has a poor relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone and is unhappy with his game-time situation at the Wanda Metropolitano.

With United’s shortage and excessive lightness in the attacking department, Felix is seen as a potential solution, with the player pushing for a January exit.

However, Simeone has moved to squash rumours of a strain in relations between himself and the Portugal international.

Simeone also commented on a likely departure for Felix and reiterated his wish to keep the player at the club. He however did not rule out a possible sale.

The Argentine coach said, “Joao is one of the players who has scored the most goals out of the strikers we have, beyond the fact that he has three now.”

“He has the goal and hopefully he can continue to be with us and that he can perform at the level he has shown so many times playing.”

“And above all, to show that, that he has a goal and that we need him.”

Cholo’s remarks may put a dampener on United’s prospects of landing the 23-year-old.

This fresh development combined with Atletico Madrid’s insistence that their star will only be allowed to depart for €130m, a bit more than they paid for him from Benfica, is likely to put the 20-time English champions off.

Felix was called up by Fernando Santos to the Portugal squad and will get to play with United trio Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Cristiano Ronaldo in the World Cup.

It is likely that a decision on his future will be made after the tournament.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Fulham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!